Watch: Released female WWE star Lana ends up stuck upside down in bubble

WWE has often been the launchpad for various stars who use the platform to get into entertainment. Lana, a former WWE star, is among these stars who used her popularity in WWE to get a massive following on Twitch and has started to appear on other shows.

Lana (real-life CJ Perry) recently became a part of the seventh season of the reality TV show, The Surreal Life. The format of the show is similar to The Real World, with celebrities coming to live together in one Los Angeles mansion. There, they have conflicts, and their interpersonal conflicts and relationships come to the fore in front of the camera to entertain the masses.

As part of The Surreal Life, Lana and the other celebrities became human bubbles, wearing giant bubbles around them and then trying to score goals. The former WWE star shared the promo videos, and in one of the videos, she was shown stuck upside down in her bubble, throwing her feet around in an attempt to get upright.

From the videos she shared, she didn't look like she was doing too well in the game.

One of the pictures showed her completely exhausted and on her back.

Lana has not been happy with her husband Miro not appearing in AEW

While the former WWE star is focusing on different aspects of her career outside of wrestling, her husband, Miro, has not been getting too much of the limelight in AEW.

While he made an immense debut and was given a fun gimmick, the star has not really been appearing on AEW shows.

The star shared her opinion on why Tony Khan did not feature the former TNT Champion regularly on AEW.

"At the end of the day, you still have the execs whose gonna make that final call and that's what it is. Like Tony Khan has... he has his favorites and he's gonna push the favorites, just like Vince [McMahon] will push his favorites, just like Hunter's [Triple H] gonna push his people and in showbusiness, it's nothing personal, it's just what it is."

There have been a few teases about a potential AEW debut for Lana in the past, but that's yet to unfold. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether she would be paired with Miro or if she will be given a singles run.

