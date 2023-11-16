Watch: Released WWE Superstar shows off physique with insane workout

A former WWE Superstar has shown off his physique with an insane new workout video.

Rick Boogs was an entertaining superstar who was never featured prominently on the main roster. He spent six years with the promotion and captured the 24/7 Championship twice during his tenure as a superstar.

Boogs was one of the superstars who were unfortunately let go by the promotion in September. The company released many superstars, as well as over 100 employees behind the scenes following WWE's merger with Endeavor.

Earlier today, the 35-year-old shared an impressive new workout video on his Instagram account. In the video, Boogs can be seen lifting weights, as well as a female at the same time. He noted that normal people cannot comprehend his strength while at the gym.

"Average gym goers cannot comprehend the strength of this bulbous man and his dame," he wrote.

Former WWE star EC3 claims Rick Boogs deserved special treatment

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 recently discussed Rick Boogs being released by the promotion and claimed that the star deserved a better fate.

Boogs has a large established audience online and has over 300,000 subscribers on his fitness YouTube channel. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 claimed that the company should have let Boogs do whatever he wanted on television. He added that it would have likely been better than anything the writers came up with.

"If I'm creative and I'm writing for this show and I'm writing for Boogs, my segment's gonna say, 'So and so does this, and Rick Boogs does what he does. The end.' And you just let it go because it's probably gonna be better than any dumb s**t you'd think of," EC3 stated. [16:57 – 17:13]

You can check out the full video below:

Rick Boogs has a great look and an incredible amount of charisma as a performer. Only time will tell what the future holds for the former WWE Superstar in the world of professional wrestling.

Do you think Boogs was under-utilized in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer