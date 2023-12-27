[WATCH] Rhea Ripley angrily reacts to a fan touching her hand at WWE live event

Rhea Ripley had an epic in-character reaction to a fan touching her hand at tonight's live event at Madison Square Garden.

The Nightmare is one of the most over superstars in all of WWE today. She boasts a massive fan following and is well known for her hilarious antics at WWE's weekly shows and live events.

Tonight, while lying at ringside, Rhea Ripley put her hand on the barricade, and a fan seemingly touched it. This didn't sit well with The Eradicator, who said, "OMG! Don't touch me with your disgusting hands!" One fan told Ripley that the fan that she yelled at loved her.

In response, Ripley exclaimed that she knows that he does. Check out the hilarious footage below:

This isn't the first time Ripley has had an amusing interaction with a fan at ringside. Last year, Ripley untied a fan's shoelaces while lying at ringside.

Ripley is the current Women's World Champion. She defeated Shayna Baszler & Ivy Nile in a Triple Threat match tonight to retain her title belt.

