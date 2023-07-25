[WATCH] Rhea Ripley appears to break character to console emotional WWE fan

Rhea Ripley didn't waste any time comforting one of her fans at a WWE meet and greet as she embraced the young girl.

The current Women's World Champion is a heel in the company, but the Australian star still has moments of loosening up around the fans. Rhea Ripley did exactly that as she dropped the heel act and chose to hug one of her biggest fans who couldn't hold her excitement upon seeing her idol in a meet and greet.

The fan was overflowing with emotion, as she detailed in an Instagram post that Rhea Ripley is one of the people who inspire her. The Eradicator took the fan in her arms and wiped her tears as she consoled her with care in a genuine and heartwarming moment for anyone to see.

In the end, we saw Ripley pose with the young girl and her little sister by handing her a championship for her to hold in the photograph. Fans have always had a big spot in their hearts for the Judgment Day member and are cheering for her despite her heel antics on any show.

Rhea Ripley wants to get a tattoo of Dominik Mysterio's face on her body

The current WWE Women's World Champion revealed that she has considered getting a tattoo of "Dirty Dom" on a specific area of her body.

Dominik Mysterio paired up with Ripley in the latter half of 2022 after betraying his father to join the wicked Judgment Day faction. The duo have been coupled together as on-screen partners ever since and have played their parts quite convincingly for the WWE fans.

However, Ripley wants to push the envelope further than anyone as they play their roles of an onscreen couple in the WWE. Rhea Ripley recently spoke in character on WWE's Up NXT Snapchat series and claimed that she would want to get a tattoo of Dominik's face on her heart.

"My next tattoo, you know, I've been having some wild dreams lately about some tattoos, and I was thinking for my Latino Heat maybe just getting like a portrait of Dom's face like right on my heart, because he has my heart. So, that's where he belongs."

Even though Rhea Ripley and Dominik are playing the couple perfectly in WWE, it is all part of the storyline. Both stars are in separate relationships outside the storyline, with Ripley dating AEW star Buddy Matthews in real life and Dominik being engaged elsewhere.

