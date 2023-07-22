Rhea Ripley is thinking about getting a Dominik Mysterio tattoo on a specific area of her body

Rhea Ripley recently revealed that she has considered getting a tattoo of her WWE on-screen partner Dominik Mysterio.

Mysterio has formed a formidable alliance with Ripley since joining The Judgment Day in September 2022. The villainous duo has featured on several WWE shows of late, including RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

Speaking in character on WWE's Up NXT Snapchat series, Ripley claimed she wants a tattoo of Mysterio's face on her heart:

"My next tattoo, you know, I've been having some wild dreams lately about some tattoos, and I was thinking for my Latino Heat maybe just getting like a portrait of Dom's face like right on my heart, because he has my heart. So, that's where he belongs."

While Mysterio and Ripley have been the talk of the WWE Universe over the last year, their relationship is only part of a storyline. In real life, Mysterio is engaged while Ripley is dating AEW's Buddy Matthews, fka Buddy Murphy in WWE.

Rhea Ripley's most meaningful tattoo

The WWE Women's World Champion is one of many wrestlers with a collection of striking tattoos. Her most recent piece of ink, located on her tricep, features a chicken pot and several Roman numerals.

Rhea Ripley added that the tattoo means so much to her because it is dedicated to her late grandmother:

"I think the most meaningful tattoo that I have is my newest one. It's the chicken pot on my tricep. It's my nonna's [grandmother] chicken pot. She just passed away not too long ago, so I wanted to get something to remind me of her and just what would come to my mind as soon as I came to her house."

In the same interview, Ripley stunned fans online after giving a non-PG response when asked what she likes doing with Mysterio outside of WWE.

