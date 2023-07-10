Rhea Ripley shares one-word reaction to her growing relationship with 26-year-old WWE Superstar

Rhea Ripley and a RAW superstar's relationship has blossomed on WWE television in recent months, and fans have noticed.

The Judgment Day has become one of the most popular factions in the company, and Rhea has also taken over the women's division on WWE RAW in the process. The Eradicator recently defeated Natalya for the second time to retain her Women's World Championship, and there seemingly is no end to her dominant reign in sight.

One of the advantages Rhea has is her "Latino Heat," Dominik Mysterio. Her fellow stablemate refers to Ripley as "Mami" and will have her back no matter what. The Australian star was ringside for Dom's match against Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank but could not guide Dirty Dom to victory.

Recently, a wrestling fan took to Twitter to post a couple of photos of Rhea and Dominik together. The first picture is Ripley choking Dominik before the young Mysterio joined the Judgment Day, and the second image is them holding each other as Priest and Balor argued on this past Monday's episode of RAW.

The fan noted that the two have grown so much together as of late, and the Women's World Champion reacted by saying their relationship is wild.

Rhea Ripley reveals new tattoo to WWE Universe

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley recently got a new tattoo that has sentimental value to her.

Rhea is currently on the best run of her career thus far. She avenged her loss at WrestleMania 36 by defeating Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship. Adam Pearce presented The Eradicator with the World's World Championship on the June 12 edition of the red brand.

The 26-year-old revealed the new tattoo on social media yesterday and noted it meant a lot to her.

"*The chicken jar* - One of the most sentimental objects from my Nonna’s house. All the kids in the fam LOVED this jar and ran to grab Nonna’s Minties. The memories will live with me forever," tweeted Ripley.

You can check out Rhea Ripley's tweet below:

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE *The chicken jar* - One of the most sentimental objects from my Nonna’s house. All the kids in the fam LOVED this jar and ran to grab Nonna’s Minties. The memories will live with me forever. *The chicken jar* - One of the most sentimental objects from my Nonna’s house. All the kids in the fam LOVED this jar and ran to grab Nonna’s Minties. The memories will live with me forever. ❤️ https://t.co/W8PQNRiozZ

Rhea Ripley currently doesn't have an opponent lined up for WWE SummerSlam in Detroit on August 5. However, recent reports suggested that she may be defending the Women's World Championship against a current champion at the next premium live event.

It will be fascinating to see who challenges Ripley for the title at SummerSlam 2023 next month.

Have you enjoyed Rhea Ripley's reign as Women's World Champion so far? Who would you like to see challenge her at WWE SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes