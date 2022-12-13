Rhea Ripley gives Dominik Mysterio a new nickname after WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley has given Dominik Mysterio a new nickname after WWE RAW went off the air.

Judgment Day had a great night this week on the red brand. Dominik, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor defeated Akira Tozawa and The Street Profits in a six-man tag team match tonight. Damian Priest did most of the heavy lifting in the match, but Dominik was the one who scored the pinfall as Ripley had a big smile.

Later on, Asuka battled Rhea Ripley in a singles match. Dominik accompanied the latter to the ring and wore her "I'm your Mami" shirt. Asuka was in control of the match when Dom hopped on the ring apron and provided a distraction.

Asuka spat Blue Mist into Dominik's eyes, but the distraction allowed Rhea enough time to regroup. She planted The Empress of Tomorrow with the Riptide for the pinfall victory.

Judgment Day spoke with Byron Saxton on this week's edition of RAW Talk. The group praised Dominik for putting himself on the line for them. Rhea Ripley then referenced Eddie Guerrero and referred to Dominik as her "Latino Heat" before the group left to celebrate.

"At the end of the day, Byron, my Latino Heat, he proved once again why he is the toughest man here in the WWE," she said. [00:42 - 00:53]

Rhea took to Twitter shortly after the interview was posted and took a shot at RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Ripley borrowed Belair's "EST" phrase and referred to Dominik as the "toughEST."

"ToughEST. ⚖️," tweeted Rhea Ripley.

Released WWE Superstar praises Rhea Ripley

Former WWE NXT UK star Xia Brookside recently praised Rhea Ripley and said she had the best time working with her.

The company released the 24-year-old earlier this year when it was announced that NXT UK was going on a hiatus.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Xia said that the Judgment Day member was the best and claimed that the two were "donut" buddies.

"Insane. She's crazy. She's the best. I had the best time with her. She's my donut buddy." (0:37 - 0:43)

Rhea Ripley had a stare-down with Becky Lynch on last week's edition of WWE RAW, but The Man appears to be focused on Damage CTRL at the moment. It will be interesting to see when Rhea and Becky collide in the squared circle.

