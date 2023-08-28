[WATCH] Rhea Ripley appears to sniff fan's hand at WWE show

Rhea Ripley has been enjoying her reign as WWE Women’s Champion. Her attitude and showmanship are of the highest order, and that allows her to really connect with the crowd.

She has been running roughshod over the entire RAW and NXT roster with Dominik Mysterio and the rest of The Judgment Day. The Aussie superstar has been at the top ever since she won the title against “The Queen,” Charlotte Flair, at Wrestlemania. Rhea’s title has never seemed in peril ever since.

Rhea’s cocky confidence is always on display during her interactions with fans. During a WWE live event held in Huntsville where Rhea was defending her title against Natalya, Rhea appeared to stare at a fan who held out their fist, hoping for a fist bump from the Superstar.

Rhea mocked the fan by sniffing their hand, and making a disgusted face, while leaving them hanging. You can watch the entire interaction below-

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley to defend her title against Raquel Rodriguez

Raquel Rodriguez (left) and Rhea Ripley (right)

Rhea has dominated RAW and held on to her title. However, the biggest test in her run is about to come against Raquel Rodriguez, who challenged Rhea at WWE Payback. Rhea must defend her title, while holding The Judgment Day together.

Their match was made official after Raquel was cleared to wrestle after recovering from her injury sustained during the storyline. The former women’s tag team Champion attacked Ripley after their match was made official. She also interfered in Rhea’s mixed tag match on NXT, which cost “Dirty Dom” and Rhea the win.

Do you want to see Rhea continue her impressive reign by defeating Raquel Rodriguez? Or are you ready for a new champion? Let us know in the comments below.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE