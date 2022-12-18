[WATCH] Rhea Ripley challenges WWE Superstar to punch her at a live event

Former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley dared fellow WWE Superstar Luke Gallows to punch her during a match at a recent live event.

WWE's latest live event emanated from Moline, Illinois. The packed card featured a match between The O.C. and The Judgment Day. At one point during the match, Rhea Ripley confronted Luke Gallows in the middle of the ring and dared him to hit her with a punch. The two teams have been at loggerheads for a while now, with Ripley even bodyslamming Gallows during a previous confrontation.

The O.C. member was at the end of another provocation from the former women's champion when she dared Luke Gallows to punch her. The latter teased punching Rhea Ripley but moved away at the last moment, only for Mia Yim to attack The Nightmare.

Check out the sequence at the 2:25 mark in the clip below:

Rhea Ripley was on the losing end when all was said and done

The finish of the match saw The O.C. defeating The Judgment Day, with Gallows pinning Dominik Mysterio. The match featured some hard-hitting exchanges, but as is mostly the case in live events, the babyfaces emerged victorious.

Ripley also featured heavily in the match. She is currently one of the strongest women on the WWE roster today. Not only does The Nightmare possess incredible strength, but also spends a considerable amount of time working out.

The former RAW Women's Champion has previously talked about her passion for working out. She talked about her time in Japan and how she started lifting weights.

“When I was 17, I went to Japan. I was there for three months, and the coaches made us do so much training. So, when I got back home to Adelaide, I really got into lifting weights with my coaches Chris and Matt Basso. They taught me how to lift weights properly, and ever since then, I’ve loved the gym. It’s really my happy place. A place where I go, to let go of my stress and anxiety.” [H/T Muscle & Fitness]

Rhea Ripley recently displayed her strength at a WWE live event when she carried fellow Judgment Day member Damian Priest to the back. To put things into perspective, Ripley weighs 136 pounds, while Priest weighs a whopping 249 pounds.

What is your dream match between Ripley and a current male WWE Superstar? Let us know in the comments section below.

