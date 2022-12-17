[Watch] Rhea Ripley carries 249 lbs superstar to the back at WWE live event

In an incredible feat of strength, Rhea Ripley was seen carrying Damian Priest back at a recent WWE live event.

The Nightmare and Damian are best friends in real life. The two superstars have been a part of The Judgment Day for months on end at this point.

At a recent WWE live event, Ripley was seen carrying Priest backstage after a match. Longtime fans of Rhea Ripley are aware that she is one of the strongest superstars in all of WWE.

As per Wikipedia, Priest's billed weight is 249 lbs, while Rhea's is 136 lbs. Check out the clip below:

Rhea Ripley said working with Damian Priest was a happy accident

Ripley and Damian Priest have both previously spoken up about working with each other on WWE TV.

Their wish finally came to fruition when WWE paired them together in The Judgment Day earlier this year. Here's what Ripley said about the pairing while speaking with Metro:

"I think it was just creative. I don’t know if they’ve seen interviews that we’ve done online. I don’t know if they really look at that stuff, because we’ve both talked about it when we’ve had interviews. But at least I know I haven’t brought it up to them at all. I don’t know if Priest did, but I didn’t. I think it was just a happy accident, really."

The Judgment Day has been hounding WWE's top babyfaces for a while now. The faction is ruthless and believes in the total destruction of its enemies. The members of the stable always make it a point to have the backs of their stablemates.

Not long ago, Finn Balor was seen carrying an exhausted Dominik Mysterio to the back at a WWE live event.

Ripley has proved her mettle on more than one occasion. Carrying a 249 lbs behemoth like Priest is far from an easy task. Ripley has shown time and again, though, that she is built differently.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley's insane strength?

