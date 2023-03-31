[WATCH] Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio invade WrestleMania Superstore and destroy WWE legend's merch

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio invaded the WrestleMania Superstore in Los Angeles and wreaked havoc.

The duo destroyed both Rey Mysterio and Charlotte Flair's merch ahead of their respective matches at WrestleMania 39.

WWE took to social media to upload clips of the same incident. Dominik and Ripley also came across a classic Eddie Guerrero low rider.

Check out clips of Dominik and Rhea Ripley invading the WrestleMania Superstore:

Dominik Mysterio gave his prediction for Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

At WrestleMania 39, Rhea Ripley will challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship currently held by Charlotte Flair.

Speaking in a recent interview with Firstpost, Dominik Mysterio predicted that Ripley will be walking out as the new SmackDown Women's Champion, as she is currently "untouchable" at the moment.

"I think this WrestleMania is going to be just as special, if not more special, because I know for a fact that Rhea Ripley will be walking out as the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. Because she’s untouchable right now. So I think she’ll come out champion, and whatever the Judgment Day has in plan for WrestleMania, I think we’re all going to come out victorious coz why not, we’re the Judgment Day and we’re the best," said Dominik.

Judgment Day members will feature in marquee matches at this year's show. Finn Balor will face Edge in a Hell in a Cell, and the bout is likely to end their feud, which has gone on for months.

Dominik, meanwhile, will face his father and future Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio. The father-son duo has been feuding since Dom turned heel at last year's Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event.

