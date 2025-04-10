[Watch] Rhea Ripley emotional after Stephanie McMahon makes Stone Cold Steve Austin revelation

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently appeared on Stephanie McMahon's new show, Stephanie's Places. The Eradicator got emotional after receiving major praise from Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Ad

Rhea Ripley has become one of the most popular names in the world of professional wrestling in recent years. The Eradicator is currently in a heated feud with IYO SKY and Bianca Belair. The three stars are all set to clash in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Ahead of this major match, Ripley recently made an appearance on Stephanie's Places. During the show, Stephanie McMahon showed a video of Stone Cold Steve Austin praising Mami's incredible physique and wrestling ability.

Ad

Trending

After watching the video, The Eradicator said it was cool for her to hear those words from Steve Austin. The former Women's World Champion also got emotional, saying that she appreciated The Rattlesnake's comments about her physical size, as she used to be insecure about her appearance.

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

"That's insane! [Laughs] It's really cool. I don't wanna like mark out completely, but like, but it's really cool like you don't understand, and even just hearing him talk about like my frame and how it's like perfect like that's something that younger me would have loved to have heard," she said. [2:17 - 2:36]

Ad

Check out the video below:

Ad

Rhea Ripley wanted to leave WWE

During the same episode of Stephanie's Places, Rhea Ripley revealed that she cried before her first Mae Young Classic Match as she was extremely terrified.

Ripley added that she felt she wasn't doing things to the best of her abilities and started to doubt herself. The Eradicator also mentioned that at one point, she wanted to leave WWE and return to her home country of Australia.

Ad

"The first Mae Young Classic, I cried before my match. I was terrified. I just felt like I wasn't doing things to the best of my abilities, and it made people start to doubt me again, continuously getting the criticism and little comments here and there. I felt, like, I started doubting myself. I wanted to go back to Australia. I wanted to throw my dream away," she said.

Ad

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Rhea Ripley will regain the WWE Women's World Championship against IYO SKY and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41.

If you use quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Stephanie's Places and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More