Watch: Rhea Ripley gets slapped by Rey Mysterio's family member in public

Judgment Day members Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio once again tried to create controversy as they showed up at the Mysterio household for Christmas. However, this time things were quite different, as Ripley ended up getting slapped by Rey Mysterio's wife.

On Thanksgiving, Ripley and Dominik confronted the legendary star and his family. The confrontation ended with Mysterio getting brutally assaulted by his son. Dominik's antics come after an extended feud between the Mysterios and Judgment Day, which eventually led to Dom turning on his father and joining the villainous faction. Rey also eventually moved to SmackDown.

After the scenes on Thanksgiving, the veteran WWE star called the police on his son, who was arrested. A video uploaded by WWE on Twitter shows Dominik and the former RAW Women's Champion walking up to the Mysterio household with the intention of creating havoc. However, Rey and his wife were on top of the situation as they immediately called the police.

Dominik was eventually escorted away in handcuffs as Rhea Ripley protested vehemently.

Watch the Christmas confrontation between The Mysterios and The Judgment Day:

The Judgment Day was established as one of WWE's strongest factions in 2022. The group has tormented numerous top stars on the main roster and even made its presence felt on NXT when Ripley faced Roxanne Perez a few months back.

Bully Ray spoke about the possibility of Rhea Ripley facing Rey Mysterio down the road

WWE legend Bully Ray recently discussed Rhea Ripley's intergender match on RAW when she went head-to-head against Akira Tozawa.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Ray shared his thoughts on The Eradicator potentially facing Rey Mysterio.

"Rhea [Ripley] has to have heat going into it, because if not and the people are behind Rhea then you’re gonna have 50% of that audience that might wanna see Rhea defeat Rey,"

Ripley has previously been out of action for quite some time this year. But since returning to the scene, the former RAW Women's Champion has been absolutely unstoppable.

Many have also suggested that the popular WWE star is the 'it factor' of Judgment Day.

