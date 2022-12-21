Hall of Famer on Rhea Ripley potentially facing former WWE Champion

After competing in WWE's first intergender match in 21 months this week, Hall of Famer Bully Ray has talked about Rhea Ripley facing off against Rey Mysterio.

Storyline-wise, it makes perfect sense for Ripley and Rey to wrestle each other.

The young Australian star manipulated his son Dominik to make him join her villainous stable, The Judgment Day.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray shared his thoughts on the former RAW Women's Champion taking on the Masked Lucha legend.

"Rhea has to have heat going into it, because if not and the people are behind Rhea then you’re gonna have 50% of that audience that might wanna see Rhea defeat Rey." From 30:34 to 30:57

Since turning heel this past May, Ripley has shone as a member of The Judgment Day with her personality and strength coming through week after week on Monday Night RAW.

Bully Ray would like to see Rhea Ripley wrestle more male stars

Given her ability to lift and slam almost anybody on the roster, WWE's Eradicator is the perfect performer to take on many of the company's most talented male stars.

Continuing to speak on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray compared Rhea Ripley to WWE's original female powerhouse, Chyna.

"I wouldn't mind it at all. If you have the right woman," Ray said. "Rhea is much more of an accomplished pro wrestler than Chyna ever was. Rhea has that same look, same stature. So now when I see Rhea in there defeating men, it makes her more credible to me. Am I saying you put Rhea Ripley in there with Roman? No, absolutely not. But you can put her in there with the undersized guys that she's bigger than, all day long." [From 27:08 - 28:20] H/T Sportskeeda

Chyna helped blaze the trail for many women in WWE, with her winning the Intercontinental Championship as well as being the first female star to compete in the Royal Rumble.

What was your reaction to Rhea Ripley defeating Akira Tozawa on RAW? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

