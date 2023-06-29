WATCH: Rhea Ripley helps Judgment Day member win a match after attacking popular WWE Superstar

At a recent WWE Live event in Liverpool, Rhea Ripley assisted her Judgment Day stablemate, Dominik Mysterio, in beating Ricochet in a singles match.

Mysterio will be in action at the 2023 Money in the Bank premium live event against Cody Rhodes. Ricochet, meanwhile, will feature in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

The closing stages of the bout between Mysterio and Ricochet saw Ripley shove The One and Only while he was on the top rope. This allowed the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion to hit the Frog Splash and win the match.

Check out the video of Ripley interfering in the match between Dominik and Ricochet:

Bill Apter believes Damian Priest will betray The Judgment Day at Money in the Bank

According to Hall of Famer Bill Apter, Damian Priest will turn on The Judgment Day at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine podcast this week, Apter backed Rhodes to win his match against Dominik Mysterio. He also discussed the possibility of Priest joining forces with The American Nightmare.

"I think that Cody is going to win by disqualification because I think that The Judgment Day, once Dominik starts getting beaten the char out of him, that Cody is going to win by DQ. I also see a possible turn down the line that could happen that night. It appears to me that Damian Priest is getting kind of restless in The Judgment Day, and maybe it's time for him to hook up with and support Cody. I don't know, but I think Cody by DQ."

In recent weeks, there has been tension within the heel faction following Priest's loss to Seth Rollins in a World Heavyweight Championship match on RAW. His stablemate, Finn Balor, will be the one to challenge Rollins for the title in London.

The Archer of Infamy, meanwhile, will compete in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Are you excited about Dominik's match against Cody Rhodes? Sound off in the comments section below.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes