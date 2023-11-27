Watch: Rhea Ripley has hilarious exchange with young fan at Survivor Series

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley hilariously scared a young fan toward the end of WWE Survivor Series last night in Chicago.

Survivor Series 2023 is in the books, and it was a historic show. Rhea Ripley successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark last night. Randy Orton made his triumphant return to team with Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn against The Judgment Day in the men's WarGames match. The babyfaces picked up the victory over The Judgment Day and posed for the crowd as it appeared the premium live event was going off the air.

CM Punk's music hit, and the controversial star made his first appearance in WWE since 2014. Rhea Ripley was ringside during Punk's return but had other business to attend to. During Punk's return, The Eradicator decided to scare a young fan in the front row. She added that she has scared the same fan twice now.

"I scared you twice you little s***!" she said.

Rhea Ripley isn't worried about her opponent at WWE WrestleMania 40

Rhea Ripley recently claimed that it would be a dumb decision for whoever wins the 2024 Royal Rumble to select her as their WrestleMania opponent.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview earlier this year, The Eradicator stated that she is not worried about her opponent at next year's WrestleMania. She noted that whoever faces her at WWE WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia is destined to lose.

"I'm not sure who's gonna win it," Ripley said. "To be honest, I don't really care who's gonna win it because if they make the dumb decision of facing me, they just wasted their WrestleMania title shot. They threw it in the bin because they're gonna lose. You know why? Mami's always on top at the end of the day. Mami's a winner. Mami holds the gold for a reason. If they choose me at WrestleMania, they're destined to lose. That's it, I don't care who it is." [7:33 – 8:10]

Rhea Ripley has been dominant during her title reign so far, and Zoey Stark didn't stand much of a chance at Survivor Series. It will be fascinating to see who challenges The Judgment Day member for the title next on WWE RAW.

