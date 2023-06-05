[Watch] Rhea Ripley has hilarious response for fan who wants to follow in Dominik’s footsteps

Rhea Ripley had a funny reply to a fan's sign at a recent WWE house show in White Plains, New York.

Over the past year, Ripley has become one of the most popular WWE Superstars. She won the 2023 Royal Rumble en route to being crowned as the SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania 39.

The Eradicator's popularity is reaching new levels as she continues to get cheered despite being a heel. With her recent interaction with a fan at a recent WWE house show, a babyface run down the line is not impossible.

In the video below, a fan can be seen holding a sign saying, 'I'd also betray my family for Mami." It alluded to Dominik Mysterio's path to The Judgment Day last year. And Ripley has a hilarious response to the sign after posing with it for the cameras.

"I don't blame you," Ripley sad.

Rhea Ripley defended the SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya in the WWE house show in Saudi Arabia. Ripley is also set to face Natalya on Sunday's house show in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Rhea Ripley understood why she didn't main event WrestleMania 39

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley tore the house down at WrestleMania 39 with one of the best women's matches in recent memory. There was a part of Ripley that felt they deserved to main event Night One of WrestleMania 39.

However, the SmackDown Women's Champion also recognized that The Bloodline's storyline was more important due to the build. She understood that if her story with Charlotte had the same drama, they would have ended Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

"I understand why we didn't, because we didn\t really have that good story build going into it like the Bloodline did with Sami and Kevin," Ripley said on the My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast. "So, I 100% agree on that decision. But there was that side where you're like, 'Well, I'm gonna prove a point and be like follow that.'" (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Ripley's reign is just starting, and it looks like it will last for a while. After beating Zelina Vega and Natalya, she might be heading to a huge feud with Becky Lynch next, as per a recent report.

