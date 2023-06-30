WATCH: Rhea Ripley and Judgment Day member show each other the middle finger

Rhea Ripley recently had an interesting exchange with her Judgment Day stablemate, Damian Priest.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Ripley shared a video of her showing the middle finger to Priest, without him being aware of it.

Priest, who seems to have found out about the incident on Instagram, returned the favor by pulling off a similar shenanigan on Ripley. The two Judgment Day members were sitting across from each other while traveling.

Check out the Instagram stories of Ripley and Priest showing the middle finger to one another:

Vince Russo isn't a fan of Judgment Day member Damian Priest's "50-50" booking

Damian Priest has often been presented as a top star in WWE. However, he has also suffered some major losses on television, with a loss against Cody Rhodes in the main event of Monday Night RAW being the most recent.

Vince Russo isn't a fan of Priest's booking and stated that back in the day numerous superstars would've refused to work with The Archer of Infamy. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo said:

"I'll tell you what does matter because, bro, back in the day if you would have booked this guy this way, potential opponents, top-name opponents, bro, they would have said, 'I ain't going to work with that guy.' If he is going 50-50 with a mid-carder, I ain't going to work with him."

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC The Judgment Day on a road trip 🛣️ The Judgment Day on a road trip 🛣️ https://t.co/MNL8sHv8Ii

Priest previously suffered a loss to Seth Rollins and was unsuccessful in his attempt to dethrone the World Heavyweight Champion on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

He will be in action in the upcoming Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, featuring six other men. A win will edge the Judgment Day member closer to once again challenging for a world championship.

Would you like to see Damian Priest win a world title at some point down the road? Sound off in the comment section

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes