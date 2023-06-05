WATCH: Rhea Ripley jumps on to 40-year-old male superstar's back at a WWE event

Rhea Ripley has won every match that she has partaken in recently. She has already defeated multiple superstars in the past few months since winning the SmackDown Women's Title and also successfully defended it against Natalya and Zelina Vega. While usually, it's Rhea Ripley carrying Dominik Mysterio around, a video has emerged of her being carried by Damian Priest.

The Judgment Day has become one of the most close-knit factions over the past year in WWE. The friendship of the stars, both on and off the screens, has lent itself to great chemistry between all of them. Mostly, it's Rhea Ripley who ends up carrying Dominik Mysterio around as their on-screen chemistry has blossomed in the past few months.

After her match against Natalya, she was celebrating when Damian Priest walked down to the ringside area. Ripley danced around, happy with her win, before she jumped onto Priest's back. They celebrated a while further before Priest carried her to the back.

The two have been friends for quite some time, even before The Judgment Day formed.

Rhea Ripley is really happy about Damian Priest finally getting a title shot

It has been a long time since Priest got a shot at any titles. In fact, it's been more than 100 days, with the last shot coming at Elimination Chamber.

However, that changed when he challenged Rollins for a match on RAW for the World Heavyweight Championship. It looks like that match is happening, and Rhea was really happy about it, retweeting Priest's challenge.

"LETS GOOOO!!!!" she wrote.

Whether she will interfere in the match or not remains to be seen, but Rollins will need to keep looking over his shoulder.

