[WATCH] Rhea Ripley leaves WWE referee disgusted at live event

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley left a referee disgusted with her actions during tonight's live event emanating from Fairfax.

At the Fairfax live event, The Nightmare met Natalya in a Women’s World Title match. She defeated the WWE veteran via submission to retain her title

In a fan clip that's making the rounds on social media at the moment, Rhea Ripley can be seen taking a stroll in the ring and trying to shove Natalya's ripped hair in the referee's face. The referee was visibly disgusted by Ripley's act, as can be seen below:

This isn't the first time that Rhea Ripley targeted a referee at a WWE show

Ripley has had a bunch of amusing encounters with non-wrestling personnel, including referees, security, and announcers. Here's a video of Ripley having some fun at the expense of a WWE referee:

On the other hand, Natalya doesn't seem to be having a good time lately. When she lost to Ripley at Night of Champions 2023, she went into a dark place and cried her heart out for days.

Here's what she said on Busted Open Radio:

"After Night of Champions, I went home and cried for days. I just felt like such a complete failure. I thought this was maybe, you know, my last chance to have this moment, especially on a huge pay-per-view in a place that's so important to me because Saudi is where myself and Lacey Evans made history as the first woman to ever compete there. So it was really special to me. I honestly felt like the lowest I've ever felt in my career, and so I didn't know if I'd ever get the chance to get that back and I did, and I never take it for granted." [H/T Wrestling News]

Rhea Ripley is one of the most over-wrestlers on the WWE roster at present. It seems highly unlikely that she will lose her belt anytime soon, judging by the massive reaction she gets every time she's on TV.

