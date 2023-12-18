Watch: Rhea Ripley makes fan almost faint on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley's oozing charisma remains infectious after a fan nearly fainted in last week's episode of WWE RAW.

Before last week's RAW, Ripley had not wrestled since successfully defending her Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark at Survivor Series last month. It was a stressful event for The Eradicator, who failed to help The Judgment Day win their WarGames match in the main event.

With RAW at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, The Eradicator faced off against Maxxine Dupri. It was a surprising matchup, considering Dupri's inexperience.

As expected, Ripley won the match, and her next feud might be against Ivy Nile. But before we get to that, WWE Deutschland released a video from last Monday wherein a female fan got weak in the knees and nearly fainted after an interaction during her entrance before the match with Dupri.

Thankfully, the fan was okay, and Ripley was able to make her night unforgettable. Ripley's win over Maxxine Dupri was just a bonus, considering what happened before the match.

Rhea Ripley takes Dominik Mysterio back home in Australia

WWE will hold the Elimination Chamber at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, on February 24, 2024. As part of the promotion of the premium live event, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio of Judgment Day arrived last week to talk about the significance of the event.

Ripley took her Dom Dom around her home country, visiting several places and meeting people, including a local wrestler named Jesse Lambert, who looked like him. It was a great experience for both stars and the perfect way to promote the Elimination Chamber event.

Rhea Ripley is among several Australians on the WWE roster, including Bronson Reed, Grayson Waller, Duke Hudson, Indi Hartwell, Xyon Quinn, and Nia Jax.

