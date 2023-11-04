[WATCH] Rhea Ripley makes a special entrance at Crown Jewel

Crown Jewel is shaping up to become one of WWE's best shows of the year. The second match of the night saw Rhea Ripley defend her Women's World Championship in a Fatal Five Way Match. Before the bout began, Mami made a special entrance.

The premium live event opened with the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. Rhea Ripley sent the two stars a special message during their bout, after which Damian Priest made his way to the ring to cash in his briefcase. However, Priest was unable to cash in because a former Bloodline member attacked him and stole the MITB briefcase.

In the second match of the night, Ripley was slated to defend her Women's World Championship against four other superstars. While her competitors made their way to the ring with their usual entrance, the champion got a special entrance of her own.

Rhea Ripley's entrance consisted of the stadium getting lit with green colored lights and about 14 men dressed traditionally, making two files to welcome Ripley to the ring. The video of her special entrance can be seen below.

After a lot of back and forth and many close calls, Ripley retained her title after pinning Shayna Baszler for the win.

