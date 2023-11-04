Rhea Ripley hints at MITB cash-in at Crown Jewel; former Bloodline member attacks Damian Priest to steal the briefcase

Rhea Ripley keeps a close watch on anything happening involving WWE RAW. Mami does so to ensure the best for her Judgment Day stablemates. During the World Heavyweight Championship match at Crown Jewel, she sent a message to the two competitors hinting at a cash-in.

The Crown Jewel PLE kicked off with Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre battling for the World Heavyweight Championship. While the two pushed each other to their limits, Rhea Ripley let the WWE Universe know that she was thinking about them.

Rhea Ripley took to X to tweet out a cryptic message hinting at a potential cash-in during the World Heavyweight Championship match at the PLE in Saudi Arabia. Mami wished Rollins and McIntyre the best of luck.

Mami wishing the two hinted at a potential MITB cash-in from Damian Priest since it is unlikely that she would want either of the two to walk out as the victor since they don't belong to the Judgment Day. After a hellacious match that saw the two men hit each other with their finishing moves multiple times, Rollins beat McIntyre to retain the title.

Damian Priest made his way to the ring right after the match to try and cash-in his briefcase, but things didn't go as planned for him because Sami Zayn attacked him and ran away with his briefcase.

