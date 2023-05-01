[Watch] Rhea Ripley makes unusual request to 41-year-old male WWE personality at Live Event

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley is having fun as SmackDown Women's Champion. She constantly tries to enhance her presentation, with The Eradicator doing so in small ways at untelevised live events.

One such instance happened this past weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event in Beaumont, Texas. Before her match against Shotzi, the Australian star requested ring announcer Byron Saxton to introduce her as Rhea "Bloody" Ripley.

It will be interesting to see if WWE officially adds this to Ripley's presentation in the future. The female member of The Judgment Day proceeded to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship over Shotzi.

Check it out in the clip below:

jane @gay4ripley did she just tell byron to say rhea bloody ripley? i cannot with this woman did she just tell byron to say rhea bloody ripley? i cannot with this woman😭 https://t.co/9QeCxjCZcE

The Eradicator is set to defend her title against Zelina Vega at Backlash, where a straightforward victory is the likely outcome. Beyond that, it will be interesting to see what Rhea Ripley does. One option is a massive feud against a WWE legend chasing her first title in over 11 years.

Rhea Ripley will likely move to RAW in the WWE Draft 2023

After Bianca Belair was drafted to SmackDown with the RAW Women's Championship, chances are Rhea Ripley's title reign will play out on the red brand. However, WWE could ensure the two stars don't swap their titles following the Draft like Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch did in October 2021.

The better option would be to rename both Women's Championships so they aren't confined to a specific brand. Beyond these formalities, The Eradicator will have some interesting opponents on RAW.

Among those already drafted, Becky Lynch could be her biggest challenger. Ripley and Lynch teased a rematch from when they faced each other on NXT in 2019, so anticipation is high for them to face off.

The current SmackDown Women's Champion could also face Asuka again, provided The Empress of Tomorrow is drafted to RAW. A mini-feud with fellow Australian Indi Hartwell is also possible following her call-up from NXT.

Who do you think will defeat Rhea Ripley for her Women's Title? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

Recommended Video These unexpected stars beat John Cena

Poll : 0 votes