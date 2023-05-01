WWE legend needs to challenge Rhea Ripley to try and win her first title in 11 years

Rhea Ripley is an unstoppable force in WWE at the moment. Her reign as SmackDown Women's Champion has just begun, with it having the potential to go very long. Following Night One of the WWE Draft, The Eradicator will likely move to RAW with her title.

The company should simply rename its Women's Titles to avoid them being confined to a specific brand so that Ripley can continue her reign on the red brand. She could have several exciting feuds there, including one against an old rival who isn't around anymore.

Someone who can be brought in just for one major title program against the Australian star, with WWE giving her the chance to win a championship for the first time in over 11 years. Beth Phoenix needs to challenge Rhea Ripley soon. The Glamazon hasn't held a title since April 2012, when she was the Divas Champion.

The two women faced off as part of a mixed tag team match involving Edge and Finn Balor at Elimination Chamber this year. However, there is a lot of scope in a singles bout between the two. Edge pinned Balor to win the contest. So, while she wasn't part of the finish, Ripley came out on the losing end against Phoenix.

That has to translate to a title match so the WWE Hall of Famer can put The Eradicator over clean. Beth herself may have unfinished business with Rhea, as a mixed tag team victory doesn't seem enough to avenge the brutal assault she suffered at Extreme Rules 2022.

Rhea Ripley is hoping for a singles match against Beth Phoenix in WWE

The current SmackDown Women's Champion has also spoken about how she and Beth Phoenix can still do so much in the ring together. They merely scratched the surface at Elimination Chamber, with Rhea Ripley declaring on an episode of After The Bell that she wants a singles match against the WWE Hall of Famer:

"I think one of the main ones is, I want my singles match with Beth Phoenix. I want my singles match, not a tag, a singles," said Rhea Ripley.

It remains to be seen if Phoenix will return to challenge Ripley later this year. For now, though, the champ has her hands full. The Eradicator will defend the SmackDown Women's Title against Zelina Vega at Backlash, where she is expected to win handily before officially switching over to RAW.

