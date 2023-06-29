WATCH: Rhea Ripley reacts after fans bring up her real-life boyfriend in a chant at WWE show

WWE fans recently directed a chant at Rhea Ripley, bringing up her real-life boyfriend, and she had a befitting response.

Ripley, the reigning Women's World Champion, is one of the most dominant superstars on the RAW brand. She is also involved in an on-screen romantic angle with fellow Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio.

Ripley is dating former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy. He competes in AEW as Buddy Matthews. However, The Nightmare strictly maintains kayfabe in all professional settings and recently refused to let a fan get away with a Buddy chant.

Ripley was present at ringside along with Dominik Mysterio when Damian Priest faced Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at the latest house show in Liverpool. Fans directed "We Want Buddy" chants during the aforementioned title match at Rhea Ripley.

The Nightmare turned around and looked the fans in the eye before responding with D-Generation X's iconic "Suck it" gesture. Her brief yet impactful reaction earned a round of laughter from the audience, and the chants instantly died down.

You can watch the full video below:

Ripley defended her WWE Women's World Championship against Natalya earlier on the show.

Becky Lynch destroyed Rhea Ripley with a savage comment on WWE RAW

Although WWE has consistently pushed Rhea Ripley as one of the strongest competitors on the red brand, fans believe the champion isn't doing enough for the women's division. Earlier this week on RAW, Becky Lynch echoed the sentiment when she labeled Ripley as a 'side piece' despite holding onto the title.

The Man also said she doesn't need the Women's World Championship. Instead, the title needs to be relevant. The insult left Ripley with deep wounds with her authority challenged. She could find a massive threat in Becky Lynch should the latter win the Women's Money in the Bank contract on Saturday.

