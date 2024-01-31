[Watch] Rhea Ripley reacts to reporter's love confession: "I've said inappropriate things about how I'd let you pin me"

A female reporter recently confessed her love for the WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, claiming she wanted The Eradicator to pin her inappropriately.

The Eradicator has become one of the most popular superstars in the Stamford-based company over the past two years. Many WWE fans adore the 27-year-old Women's World Champion. One of them is seemingly Lucha Libre Online's reporter, Isa.

While conducting a recent interview with The Judgment Day member on the red carpet of Love & WWE, Isa confessed her love for Mami. She also revealed that she had spoken about how she wanted Ripley to pin her inappropriately.

"Mami, I wanna confess my love for you. I wanna let you know that I have said inappropriate things about how I would let you pin me," Isa said.

Ripley seemed unsurprised by the reporter's confession. Reacting to it, she told Isa she was not the only one with these ideas.

"Haha, that's alright. I'm pretty sure you're not the only one so don't worry about it [laughs]," the Women's World Champion replied. [From 00:10 to 00:22]

Check out the entire video below:

WWE's Rhea Ripley is currently engaged to AEW's Buddy Matthews

While having an on-screen relationship with her Judgment Day stablemate Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley has a real-life romance with former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Buddy Matthews. The couple announced their engagement a few months ago.

During the same interview with NYC Demon Diva, the Women's World Champion addressed their marriage plans, disclosing that they have not yet set a wedding date yet.

"[Do we have a wedding date?] Um, still working on it. Yeah!" she said.

Rhea Ripley's fiance is currently a member of The House of Black in Tony Khan's promotion. Recent rumors suggested he could return to the Stamford-based company to unite with his partner soon.

Would you like to see Buddy Matthews back in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

