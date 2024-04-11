[Watch] Rhea Ripley's hilarious rendition of WWE Champion's theme song

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley put a hilarious twist on the newly crowned Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes' theme song, "Kingdom."

Mami went into battle against Becky Lynch and successfully defended her Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40. As for Rhodes, he ended Roman Reigns' historic run and finally finished his story at The Showcase of the Immortals.

During the WWE World Experience in Philadelphia, The Judgment Day member was seen singing The American Nightmare's theme song. Well, Rhea Ripley put her own spin on Cody Rhodes' music in a must-see video.

Watch the clip below:

On this week's Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan unleashed a sneak attack on The Eradicator backstage. It appears that the former Riott Squad member will continue her "Revenge Tour" and soon face Mami for the title at an upcoming WWE premium live event.

Rhea Ripley shares her love for the band who played her theme song at WWE WrestleMania 40

On Night One of WrestleMania XL, Rhea Ripley's theme music was performed by the Motionless in White band. After successfully defending the Women's World Championship against The Man, The Judgment Day member was asked about her overall experience with the unique entrance at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Speaking to Cathy Kelley in a WWE backstage interview, Mami shared that the Scranton-based band is her favorite and stated that she looks like a twin of Chris Motionless. The 27-year-old star said:

"That was a dream come true. Like, I know we talk about WrestleMania and how everyone works so hard to, like, compete on this grand stage, and also it being WrestleMania XL, biggest WrestleMania. I'm so glad and so happy and so privilidged and so ecstatic that I got to share that with Motionless in White. The motions, they know how much I love Motionless in White, how much I love Chris Motionless and how we have been compared to each other for a very long time. We look like twins and I absolutely love it."

Watch the full interview below:

Fans will have to wait and see what The Eradicator says on next week's RAW about Morgan's attack. It remains to be seen if the former Riott Squad member issues a challenge to Rhea Ripley ahead of WWE Backlash.

