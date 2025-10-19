  • home icon
  [WATCH] Rhea Ripley's reaction after a boy proposes to his girlfriend in front of WWE star

[WATCH] Rhea Ripley’s reaction after a boy proposes to his girlfriend in front of WWE star

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 19, 2025 01:31 GMT
Rhea Ripley is a former Women's World Champion (source: WWE.com)

Rhea Ripley has been a top workhorse star for WWE over the past few years, and her fan base is growing rapidly each week. Recently, a video featuring Mami went viral on the internet, showing her love and admiration for her fans.

Last weekend at Crown Jewel: Perth, The Nightmare clashed in a tag team contest alongside IYO SKY against The Kabuki Warriors and scored a big win over the heel duo. The former Judgment Day member had an incredible time in her home country.

A video from Crown Jewel has gone viral on X/Twitter, likely from a meet-and-greet session where a fan met Mami along with his girlfriend. Little did anyone know, the fan brought a surprise - he proposed to his girlfriend on his knees, offering her a ring.

This even seemed to shock Ripley, as her heartwarming reactions can be seen in the video below, where she looked extremely happy and even clapped at the end for the pair.

Rhea Ripley suffered an unfortunate accident at a WWE live show

Following the Perth Premium Live Event, the Stamford-based promotion hosted Live Shows in Japan, and a lot of top Monday Night RAW stars were part of the tour, which even included Mami.

The Nightmare engaged in a high-stakes match at the SuperShow, competing for the WWE Women's World Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match against the reigning champion, Stephanie Vaquer, IYO SKY, and Raquel Rodriguez.

The match turned into a nightmare for Ripley as she broke her nose in the middle of the action and was bleeding profusely. The medical team came out to check on her and even helped her backstage. She even posted a graphic picture of her broken nose on her official X account.

It remains to be seen what's next for the 29-year-old WWE Superstar in the coming weeks, heading into the important events.

Edited by Neda Ali
