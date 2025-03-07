[WATCH] Rhea Ripley screaming in pain upon losing the title to IYO SKY on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley's dream of entering WrestleMania as champion ended on WWE RAW. Later, a video surfaced where The Eradicator was heartbroken and in pain upon losing the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley shockingly lost the Women's World Champion to IYO SKY heading into WrestleMania 41. The loss came as a shock, as no one expected Ripley's reign to end so quickly and just weeks before the biggest event of the year.

Recently, a video surfaced where Rhea was seen heartbroken at ringside, rambling about her loss to IYO SKY. In the video, Ripley can be seen screaming and throwing some cuss words around on WWE RAW.

Rhea Ripley will compete at WrestleMania 41 for the Women's World Championship, says ex-WWE star

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley ended a long feud with Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship when she dethroned the champion on RAW's Netflix debut in January 2025. Later, The Eradicator had a mini-feud with Nia Jax and retained the title.

However, she ended up costing IYO SKY an opportunity to compete inside the Women's Chamber match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. Later, the management granted The Genius of the SKY a one-on-one title match against Ripley after the event in Toronto.

Unfortunately for Rhea Ripley, she lost the Women's World Championship to SKY, and Bianca Belair punched her ticket to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match, which leaves the former champion with no options.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt, (fka Aiden English) thinks that Ripley won't be left out of the event in Las Vegas, and the management can book a Triple-Threat or a Fatal 4-Way match for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

"The way it was done, it makes me think she ain't out of the picture. I don't know if it will be a Triple Threat. I mean, they can throw somebody else and make it a 4 Way. I think Triple Threat would be the most I would want," English said.

Check out the video below:

It'll be interesting to see what transpires heading into Las Vegas on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

