WATCH: Rhea Ripley shares an insane workout video, sends two-word message

Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to share an insane workout video of herself. On this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, the reigning Women's World Champion finally returned to WWE after a brief break.

The show's opening segment saw Ripley engage in a wild brawl with Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shayna Baszler. She was previously attacked by the returning Jax following a successful title defense against Rodriguez.

Taking to Instagram and Twitter, Ripley shared a back workout video. She also sent a two-word message as part of the post's caption.

"Mami’s back!" wrote Ripley.

Check out Ripley's tweet:

Becky Lynch took a shot at Rhea Ripley

Becky Lynch recently named several superstars who have the potential to shine in the women's division if given the opportunity.

In an interview with the New York Post, Lynch briefly talked about her arch-rival, Zoey Stark. She also proceeded to take a shot at Rhea Ripley. The Man said:

"Being in the ring with her [Zoey Stark], she is phenomenal, she is intense, she is athletic. She loves this. She is great. She's an a–hole, but she's great, and with a bit of time, she is going to be a big star and main player. I think Xia Li has such a cool character, and we haven't seen any of these things from her. She had a little momentum, and then it all stopped."

Lynch added how she was trying to give opportunities to up-and-coming talents by bringing the NXT Women's Championship to RAW:

"It's hard to gain momentum if you don't get no TV time, and it's hard to get TV time if there is nothing to fight for. We know that Rhea Ripley only likes hanging out with the lads [of The Judgement Day] and doesn't like getting hit. So that's why I came along with my championship trying to give people some opportunities."

After the events of this week's RAW, Ripley could defend her championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match against Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler. Will WWE book the imminent bout for Fastlane 2023? Only time will tell.

