WATCH: Rhea Ripley shares a new workout video

Rhea Ripley took to social media to share a new workout video where she was seen training her back.

This past Monday night on RAW, Ripley was presented with the Women's World Championship, as WWE replaced the SmackDown Women's Championship. She won the title on Night One of WrestleMania 39 by beating Charlotte Flair.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley shared her new workout video and also sent a two-word message.

"Demon back," wrote Ripley.

Ripley, who now has a newly introduced title much like Asuka, last defended the SmackDown Women's Title at Night of Champions when she defeated Natalya.

In her first title defense, The Eradicator beat Zelina Vega at the Backlash premium live event in Puerto Rico.

Could Brandi Rhodes feud with Rhea Ripley at some point down the road?

Rhea Ripley's fellow Judgment Day stablemate Dominik Mysterio is currently feuding with Cody Rhodes. Dom will face The American Nightmare at the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

There was also a brief exchange between Ripley and Brandi Rhodes on Twitter. Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently discussed the possibility of Brandi returning for a match against The Eradicator with his co-host Brian Last. He said:

"If Rhea Ripley feuded with Brandi Rhodes, first of all, that will turn Rhea into the biggest babyface ever. Second of all, it'll be the greatest feud in the history of wrestling," Last said. "And both of them can say to the other, 'I'm Mami, b*tch,'" Cornette added.

Ripley's next title challenger is yet to be determined, and WWE hasn't teased a potential feud for the 26-year-old yet. Ripley isn't confirmed to have a title defense at the upcoming Money in the Bank PLE in London. However, her next title challenger could potentially emerge, courtesy of the Women's MITB winner.

