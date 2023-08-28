[Watch] Rhea Ripley shows middle finger to male WWE star after finding out that he's been secretly filming her

While Rhea Ripley comes across as one of the most intimidating superstars during weekly WWE shows and premium live events, The Eradicator is quite popular for her goofy nature when not on TV. The same was on display during Damian Priest's recent Instagram story, where Mami was seen showing her middle finger to her fellow Judgment Day stablemate when she noticed him filming her.

Other than being in an on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley has developed a close real-life bond with her faction members. The group is often seen traveling together for various WWE shows around the world.

All members of The Judgment Day, bar Dominik Mysterio, were in action during this week's live events. While traveling to Girardeau for Saturday's house show, Damian Priest shared a video where he filmed the Women's Champion. Ripley had an interesting interaction upon noticing that she's been secretly recorded. Mami also shared a few clips of Senor Money in the Bank on her Instagram.

Check it out in the clip below:

This is not the first time the duo have poked fun at each other via Instagram stories. Check out one of such previous incidents by clicking here.

Currently Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are flourishing in WWE

The Judgment Day has been the top faction in WWE over the last several weeks. Other than being prominent faces on RAW, the stable members have also made their presence felt on NXT, with Dominik Mysterio being the brand's North American Champion.

The last few months have also been great for the Terror Twins Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. While Mami is the current Women's World Champion, The Punisher currently holds the Money in the Bank briefcase and is bound to get a title shot whenever he desires.

However, the prestigious contract has come at a price, as there is a bit of friction between Priest and Finn Balor. The Prince lost the chance to capture the World Heavyweight Championship on two occasions due to a misunderstanding with The Archer of Infamy.

JD McDonagh's presence has also created a wedge between the group members, and it looks likely that someone could soon leave the group. However, Rhea Ripley tried to mend the fences last week, and the coming time will tell if things work out between them.

