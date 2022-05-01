Watch: Rhea Ripley tries to make Becky Lynch fall off the ropes during entrance at live event

Rhea Ripley playfully attempted to make Becky Lynch fall off the ropes during the latest WWE Lakeland live event on April 30, 2022.

WWE held a live event in Lakeland last night. The event was headlined by a star-studded Fatal Four Way match for the RAW Women's Title. The match featured RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan.

A video is currently making the rounds on social media that shows Rhea Ripley having some fun at the expense of Big Time Becks. While Lynch was posing for the crowd on the ring ropes, The Nightmare was trying to make her fall off the ropes.

Lynch noticed the same and shouted at Ripley before making her way to the other side of the ring. This time around as well, Ripley repeated her antics, much to the annoyance of Lynch.

Check out the video below:

Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley are seemingly close friends outside the ring

Rhea Ripley is one of the youngest superstars on the current roster. Many believe that she is the future of the WWE women's division. However, The Nightmare looks up to Lynch and has heaped major praise on her in the past.

Ripley and Big Time Becks wrestled on the November 20, 2019, episode of WWE NXT. Later, the Nightmare opened up about facing Becky Lynch and revealed that she was marking out like a little kid.

"Like, I was on the inside marking out like a little child, but it didn't have a finish to the match, so I would very much like to see what would happen if we got to finish a match. But it was so fun being in the ring with Becky and I would love to do it again because like I said before: I would love to have a match with her," said Ripley. [H/T Sport Bible]

Big Time Becks recently interrupted a Rhea Ripley interview and 'attacked' her with a pack of biscuits in a hilarious visual. The Nightmare then went on to shower praise on Lynch's new haircut.

Would you like to see these two women have a full-fledged feud against each other on WWE TV somewhere down the line? Let us know in the comments section below.

