Watch: Rhea Ripley walks out of WWE interview holding male superstar's hand

Rhea Ripley is the dominant SmackDown Women's Champion at the moment, and it does not look like she can be stopped. However, everyone needs their support, and The Nightmare seems to have it in the form of Dominik Mysterio.

The two have been paired since Dominik betrayed Edge and his father, Rey Mysterio, to join Judgment Day. Calling her his "Mami," he has helped Ripley win several matches, while she has been in Dominik's corner several times in the past as well.

Clearly, they are inseparable, something that fans got to see again during WWE RAW this week. Rhea Ripley was being interviewed backstage on the red brand when Dominik approached her.

"Mami, let's go," he said, and the two stars held each other's hands to walk away. You can watch the clip below.

Rhea Ripley spoke about her experience going on a date with fellow WWE Superstar, Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley recently discussed a Valentine's Day date with Dominik. The duo interrupted the Mysterio family in a restaurant.

She talked about how fun creating mayhem for the Mysterio family was.

"Yeah, that thing was quite hilarious. That was a lot of fun to cause that sort of mayhem with the Mysterio family. At the end of the day, like Rey stole our table. We were [in the right]. Yes, Dom put it down under the Mysterio name but at the end of the day Rey called and was like, 'yeah, we're on our way' and he took our table," she said.

She also talked about how she had fun kicking the elder Mysterio out of the restaurant when they arrived.

"So, of course we're gonna kick him out. Like, that's just what happened, like, 'move, it's Valentine's Day. This is our first Valentine's Day date and we wanna eat here. This is why we booked it here.' But he did give me a little bit of a chuckle when he wanted chicken fingers at a nice restaurant. [He's a simple man. No one said he's a complicated man.] He's definitely not. It's great." [12:22 - 13:17]

While Rhea Ripley has been pushing the Mysterio family around, that has not made her lose focus on her title, as she has also been quite a dominant SmackDown Women's Champion. She most recently defeated Zelina Vega at Backlash.

Do you like to see Dominik and Rhea Ripley's onscreen chemistry? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

