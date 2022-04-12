[Watch] Rick Boogs gives surprising update following WrestleMania injury

Rick Boogs isn't letting a leg injury keep him down.

During night one of WrestleMania 38, Boogs suffered a torn quad during his and Shinsuke Nakamura's shot at The Usos for the SmackDown World Tag Team Titles.

The injury occurred when Boogs tried to carry both of The Usos on his shoulders. At that point, his knee buckled, and we didn't see Boogs for the rest of the match. Since WrestleMania, the SmackDown Superstar has had successful surgery and is already on the road to recovery.

Boogs posted a shocking video of himself on his Instagram page today that showed him walking through his neighborhood on one leg with the assistance of crutches, an incredible feat for someone who just recently had surgery to repair a torn quad.

What will WWE do with Rick Boogs when he returns from injury?

When Rick Boogs was brought up to the WWE main roster in May of 2021, he was attached at the hip with former Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Boogs debuted strictly as a guitar-playing hypeman who played Nakamura to the ring on his electric guitar, an act that got over big due to the enthusiasm of SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee, who often got up on the commentator's table to rock out during the entrance.

Months later, in August, Boogs started wrestling in tag matches with Nakamura, which further solidified the duo as an actual team on the blue brand.

With Shinsuke Nakamura once again on his own and Rick Boogs being out for the better part of next year, it's hard to imagine what WWE will do with Boogs when he's ready to return.

What are your thoughts on Boogs' road to recovery? Do you think that WWE will reunite him with Shinsuke Nakamura upon his return to SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Will Rick Boogs reunite with Shinsuke Nakamura when he returns to WWE? Yes No 0 votes so far