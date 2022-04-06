Watch: Riddle chases top female star on his scooter in amusing backstage video

Riddle and Sasha Banks were involved in a hilarious backstage moment before WrestleMania 38.

Riddle and Randy Orton defended their RAW Tag Team titles at WrestleMania Sunday in a Triple Threat Tag Team match. The duo defeated The Street Profits and Alpha Academy to retain their titles.

Sasha Banks and Naomi won a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team match on the same night to win the Women's Tag Team Titles. The two female stars made a grand entrance for their match, in a Lamborghini. A wholesome backstage video has now surfaced on the web, showing Banks' initial reaction upon seeing her Lamborghini.

As Banks drives away in her car, Riddle can be seen chasing The Boss on his scooter. Check out the amusing clip below:

Riddle and Sasha Banks are both doing quite well on the main roster

WrestleMania 38 was nothing short of memorable for both The King of Bros and The Boss. RK-Bro is quite possibly the most hilarious act on WWE TV at present. Riddle's funny antics with WWE veteran Randy Orton have been wowing the WWE Universe for a while now.

Fans have absolutely loved the unorthodox pairing on the RAW brand so far. It remains to be seen how long the two top stars will remain together on WWE TV, before their eventual breakup, as has been the tradition with most tag teams.

Sasha Banks will always have a special place in her heart for WrestleMania 38. The former Women's Champion was 0-6 at WrestleMania before her appearance on this year's show. It was quite astounding that someone of her caliber had such a poor win/loss record at The Show of Shows.

Not only did Banks make one of the greatest entrances in WrestleMania history, she also won her very first match at the mega event. Banks and Naomi's tag team has been a big hit among fans lately.

