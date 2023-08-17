WATCH: Rikishi sends a message to Brock Lesnar, shares confrontation video

WWE legend Rikishi recently took to Instagram to send a message to Brock Lesnar.

He also shared a throwback video of a confrontation between the two men which took place several years ago. At the time, Lesnar was working alongside Paul Heyman and was a "Paul Heyman Guy".

Interestingly enough, Heyman is currently working alongside Roman Reigns on WWE programming. Reigns is feuding with Rikishi's son, Jey Uso.

Booker T believes that Brock Lesnar should be awarded 'Worker of the Year' for putting over Cody Rhodes

Speaking on The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Brock Lesnar putting over Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.

At the premium live event, The Beast Incarnate lost to Rhodes in their trilogy bout. Post-match, the two men shared a moment of respect between them.

Booker T said:

"Brock Lesnar, what a worker. What a damn worker. I mean, come on. Brock should get the award of the year, as far as worker of the year, as far as I’m concerned. That’s how good he really made that match on Saturday night."

Booker T added:

"I know how good Brock is. It just tells me how far he’s come. He’s come a long way. He knows what the business is about. He knows that it’s not about him. That’s the part that I respect more than anything. He understands about passing the torch and passing it properly. It was just real, it was as real as it could possibly be, that match, from top to bottom, from the beginning to the end. You can’t draw it up like that, I don’t think, really."

Lesnar is currently expected to take some time off from WWE programming following his recent feud with Cody Rhodes.

