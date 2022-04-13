Watch: Roman Reigns angrily rips up fan sign having WWE Superstar's name on it

Roman Reigns isn't a fan of Cody Rhodes if his actions on last night's edition of RAW are any indication.

After RAW went off the air last night, The Bloodline competed in a six-man tag team match against Drew McIntyre and The New Day. Roman Reigns and The Usos suffered a loss against the babyfaces after McIntyre hit a Claymore on one of the twins.

An interesting short clip was shared by a fan who attended the show last night. In the video, The Tribal Chief can be seen ripping up a Cody Rhodes fan sign. Reigns then handed over the ripped sign to one of the Usos, who threw it back at the fan.

Check out the clip below:

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes have quite a bit of history together

Back in 2013, Reigns and Seth Rollins were a part of The Shield. The duo engaged in a lengthy feud with Cody Rhodes and Goldust over the WWE Tag Team titles. On the October 14, 2013 episode of RAW, Rhodes and Goldust defeated Reigns and Rollins to win the tag team championship.

However, it should be noted that The Head of The Table and The American Nightmare have never faced each other in a singles match.

Cody Rhodes parted ways with WWE in 2016. By then, Reigns had already become a top star and had headlined two WrestleManias. While the former Intercontinental Champion was making a name for himself outside the WWE umbrella, The Tribal Chief was steadily turning into a megastar in the company.

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Cody Rhodes opened up on a potential match against Roman Reigns.

"He’s [Reigns] truly gotten over via consistency and via hard work. What he has going now with Paul Heyman and The Usos, it’s a very intimidating presence. It exists. There’s a match out there. That is likely ‘the match’ that exists out there. But before the mach, you have to cross paths in some capacity and we haven’t yet. And I look forward to that," said Cody. [H/T PW Torch]

Reigns is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has been unstoppable for about two years. It remains to be seen if WWE will pit these two top stars against each other in the near future.

Do you want to see a full-fledged feud between Reigns and Rhodes? What would be your reaction if The American Nightmare ends up defeating Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal title? Let us know in the comments section below.

