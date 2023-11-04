[WATCH] Roman Reigns arrives before title match at WWE Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns will defend his title in Saudi Arabia for the first time on television since WWE Summerslam. The Tribal Chief will take on LA Knight at Crown Jewel in a blockbuster match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Knight got the chance to usurp The Head of the Table after a big win at Fastlane, where he teamed up with John Cena to take on Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso of The Bloodline. The Megastar finally has his opportunity for the top prize in the business in the Middle East after one of the hottest runs in recent memory.

Knight has a massive task ahead of him if he wants to replace Roman Reigns as the face of the company. The Samoan has held the title for over 1100 days now and will definitely have his family to back him up. The champion is confident that he will get the job done once again, and it clearly shows.

WWE posted a clip of The Tribal Chief arriving before his latest title defense accompanied by Paul Heyman. He seemed unbothered by the challenge ahead of him at the event.

Roman Reigns sends a message before WWE Crown Jewel

After a heated verbal battle with his 41-year-old opponent of Smackdown, Roman Reigns sent one final message to Knight and the rest of the world. The Tribal Chief took to Twitter to say that the time for talking was over, and it was time for him to do what he does best in Saudi Arabia.

With most people predicting Reigns to continue his legendary reign, people are still thrilled to see LA Knight get a chance. The event has a lot to look forward to, including two more World Title matches. Seth Rollins takes on Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship, while Rhea Ripley defends her Women's World Title against four other women in a fatal five-way. With John Cena and Cody Rhodes also on the card, the PLE surely promises to be an exciting affair.

