Roman Reigns sends a final bold message ahead of WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Roman Reigns has sent one final bold message ahead of his match against LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

The Tribal Chief has cemented his spot at the top of the WWE mountain and stamped his legacy as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. Reigns has overcome every challenge set in front of him and hopes to do it all over again as he takes on The Megastar, LA Knight, at the Saudi Arabia premium live event.

Roman Reigns recently got into a heated war of words with his 41-year-old opponent at SmackDown, with both stars laying down vicious insults upon each other in the build-up. Now, The Head of the Table has sent one final message to the WWE Universe and his challenger, LA Knight, before he steps in the ring, indicating that he'll do what he always does best:

"No more talking. Time to do what I do best," Roman Reigns wrote.

John Cena states that he's frustrated with every WWE star except Roman Reigns

The Tribal Chief is set for a huge title defense in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as he takes on one of the most popular stars on the roster, LA Knight, at Crown Jewel 2023. On the other side of the coin, his Bloodline's Enforcer is scheduled to take on one of the most iconic WWE veterans, John Cena, on the same show.

John Cena has criticized Roman Reigns profusely in the past on the microphone, but Cena has now changed his tune upon his return and acknowledged Reigns as the greatest of all time. However, the 16-time World Champion still has issues with The Bloodline and their most recent addition, Solo Sikoa.

Ahead of their singles match at Crown Jewel 2023, John Cena made an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. The Cenation Leader spoke at length about the wrestling style and presentation of the current generation stars.

Cena would go on to voice his frustration over a lack of one specific thing among many current stars except Roman Reigns.

"Every performer can have their own style and it can work for everyone, you know, there have been so many Hall of Famers that operate under a different construct. I get a little frustrated, because I see no one in practice of what I used to do, there may be one and that's Roman Reigns, just feeling the energy of the audience and using all the drills you've done, all of the fall downs that you have to wait for the right time to do stuff, and Roman is a very improvisational guy and works that style and he's really incredible," said John Cena.

