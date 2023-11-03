John Cena discloses why he's "frustrated" with every WWE star except Roman Reigns

The 16-time World Champion John Cena is all set for a massive match at WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The 'Greatest of All Time' is set for a singles action as he will take on The Enforcer of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa.

Ahead of his match against Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel, John Cena recently made his appearance on the After The Bell podcast, hosted by Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick.

During the interview, John Cena was asked about his wrestling style and his thoughts on the current generation of WWE Superstars. Cena felt that there is one aspect of current WWE Superstars that frustrates him but went on to heap praise on Roman Reigns.

"Every performer can have their own style and it can work for everyone, you know, there have been so many Hall of Famers that operate under a different construct. I get a little frustrated, because I see no one in practice of what I used to do, there may be one and that's Roman Reigns, just feeling the energy of the audience and using all the drills you've done, all of the fall downs that you have to wait for the right time to do stuff, and Roman is a very improvisational guy and works that style and he's really incredible," John Cena said. [19:32 - 20:13]

John Cena commented on being a WWE fan

During the same interview, John Cena also spoke about why he feels that WWE should never forget about the fan experience at its shows. He went on to say that he himself is a WWE fan and understands the importance of the audience for every performer.

"I mean, like, everyone knows, I'm a fan and a lot of superstars will say that but I've been a fan, crushing beers at WrestleMania and enjoying it. I went out there when doors opened and spent 4 hours with our fans, because I'm a fan, and I enjoy those moments and I think if you shut out our biggest superstar, the audience, it's just my philosophy, again, it may not be right in the world, if you shut out that superstar, you do a giant disservice to everybody watching," John Cena said. [21:15 - 21:48]

