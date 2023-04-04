[WATCH] Roman Reigns caught telling a fan he smells marijuana on RAW after WrestleMania

The RAW after WrestleMania in Los Angeles, California, was an underwhelming episode for fans, but it still had a hilarious moment involving Roman Reigns that many missed. Before the main event that never happened, Reigns was spotted interacting with a fan, and The Tribal Chief seems to have got a whiff of some marijuana!

The Tribal Chief made a typically grand entrance on RAW for what could have been one of his rare matches on the Red brand. While waiting for his opponents, however, Roman Reigns smelled some marijuana and quickly knew it was coming from the front row.

As you can see in the short clip below, Reigns can even be seen joking with the fan about his supposedly bloodshot eyes:

elsa @xoxoelsa Roman telling a fan he smells weed and he knows it’s them because their eyes are red Roman telling a fan he smells weed and he knows it’s them because their eyes are red 😭😭😭 https://t.co/pL9q7UicQq

The Twitteratti also had some epic reactions to a vigilant Roman Reigns' observation, and we've compiled some of the best below:

Joey Gonzo @ReyKaijuJG @xoxoelsa Truly a man born in the Bay Area lol @xoxoelsa Truly a man born in the Bay Area lol

Matthew Richardson @DeadWafflez @xoxoelsa I can hear Heyman now "I've prepared the blunt, my tribal tribal chief!" @xoxoelsa I can hear Heyman now "I've prepared the blunt, my tribal tribal chief!"

layla @xLay7la @DopeGsaint @xoxoelsa He clearly had one all along, it was just being suppressed lol @DopeGsaint @xoxoelsa He clearly had one all along, it was just being suppressed lol

☥🪬444TrafficTrafficTraffic555 𓅓🏁🇺🇸 🙏🏾🐼 @DopeGsaint @xoxoelsa Its amazing how it took 8 years for Roman to get a personality but here we are. @xoxoelsa Its amazing how it took 8 years for Roman to get a personality but here we are.

What happened with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes on the RAW after WrestleMania?

After an energetic address from Triple H to kick off RAW, Roman Reigns came out flanked by Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa, and he looked really proud of his exploits at WrestleMania. Cody Rhodes, the man he defeated the night before, was up next, and he acknowledged that Roman was the better competitor during their world title match.

Paul Heyman denied Rhodes an immediate rematch, and The American Nightmare instead proposed a tag team match against Reigns and Solo with a partner of his liking. Brock Lesnar's music hit, and fans couldn't believe that they might possibly see The Beast Incarnate in a dream team with Cody Rhodes.

The match was announced to headline the show, and the anticipation for the first-time-ever showdown built up as the evening progressed. When the main event finally came, WWE booked an unexpected swerve as Lesnar attacked Rhodes before the bell could ring.

A visibly shocked Roman Reigns backed away along with Solo Sikoa as Brock Lesnar proceeded to give Rhodes one of the most hellacious beatings seen on Monday Night RAW. It was indeed an all-out decimation of one of the company's biggest babyfaces, which also turned Brock heel and left the fans in attendance stunned.

Wrestling pundits were also shocked to see Lesnar attack Rhodes, but his heel turn might be the "best for business" decision. Wondering how? You can read more on the fascinating reason right here.

