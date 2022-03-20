[WATCH] Roman Reigns in epic training video to prepare for title unification match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania

Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to face WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a huge title vs. title match at WrestleMania 38.

The company is building up to their championship unification bout as the greatest WrestleMania main event of all time. Thus, the Tribal Chief has left no stone unturned to prepare for his high-stakes battle against the Beast Incarnate.

WWE recently released a video showing how Roman Reigns is training for his big match. The biggest heel in the company has unlocked 'God Mode' and explained how it took him years to unleash that potential. He admitted that the gym is the only place that doesn't acknowledge him before noting how he uses it to improve himself.

Roman Reigns claimed to be the smartest superstar today and said that his past matches with Brock Lesnar have allowed him to better prepare himself for the upcoming match. He is confident about scripting history at WrestleMania 38 and was quoted as saying:

"I am the smartest shark in the ocean here. I have learned how to handle Brock. I have learned every false step that I ever took in that ring with Brock. I have re-analysed every little detail that you could possibly think of and ones that you didn't even think of because you are not as smart and as experienced as me. And then, I continued to put the work in."

He then went on to address his opponent at the Show of Shows:

"There is going to be a little sliver of credit that is going to go to Brock Lesnar when the record books are all written. His hillbilly, farmboy mindset thinking like, 'Oh, I'm about to make history, I'm about to rewrite the record books.' He's going to be in the record books but he's just a supporting player to the No. 1 guy. The guy who is on the top of the callsheet - Roman Reigns."

The Tribal Chief insisted that he beat Brock Lesnar to solidify his status as the greatest WWE Champion. He also revealed that he has been manifesting this moment and needs the victory at WrestleMania to strengthen the Bloodline for generations to come:

"I have manifested the outcome that I see fit for the Tribal Chief," added Roman Reigns. "The outcome that I see fit for the Head of the Table. For my Bloodline. The one that is going to support us for generations to come. And at WrestleMania, that 'God Mode' that nobody else can reach will come easy. This is going to be my sixth WrestleMania main event, and this is going to be the one where I beat Brock Lesnar and solidify my run as the greatest WWE Champion of all time. There is no argument, there is no debate, it is factual. It is title vs title. This is the biggest WrestleMania main event of all time. I am ready. Let's go!"

Brock Lesnar wants to make Roman Reigns bleed at WrestleMania 38

Brock Lesnar has been enjoying his run as a babyface in WWE. However, he was subjected to a brutal attack at the hands of Reigns following his title defense at the MSG Live Event. Since then, The Beast Incarnate has openly stated that he no longer cares about the titles. All he wants is to draw blood and make things even.

Brock Lesnar recently commandeered and destroyed two of Roman Reigns' cars on SmackDown. He is determined to make the Universal Champion pay for his actions, but the latter has managed to escape the wrath of his WrestleMania opponent so far.

Lesnar's recent promos have hinted at a potential First Blood stipulation being added to the title unification match at WrestleMania. However, it appears that Roman Reigns is prepared for any challenge that awaits him at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Arjun