Watch: Roman Reigns gives Kevin Owens receipt for Survivor Series injury on WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens was busted open during his match against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn this week on WWE SmackDown.

The former Universal Champion suffered an eye injury, which came after it appeared that Reigns decided to get a receipt in for the slap Owens dished out on him back at Survivor Series.

It was reported following the show that Owens slapped Reigns across the face. He suffered a ruptured eardrum which left him out of action for several weeks. This is the first time that the two men have crossed paths since and Reigns made sure he got his revenge.

Owens was looking at John Cena at the time of the attack, which allowed Reigns to get the heel heat but in the end, it was Owens and the former 16-time world champion who picked up the victory.

Roman Reigns' three-year streak came to an end on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns came up short in the main event tag team match on Friday night. This was the first time that he had lost a match via pinfall in three years. Reigns wasn't the man who was pinned to lose the match, which means that his own record has been retained, but this is the first time he has lost any match via pinfall since TLC 2019.

Reigns has suffered several losses over the past year in tag team matches and at the Royal Rumble against Seth Rollins, but all of these encounters have been via disqualification.

This means that Kevin Owens is the first man to score a pinfall victory over the Tribal Chief and it could be enough to guarantee him a shot at the Undisputed title at the Royal Rumble in three weeks' time.

