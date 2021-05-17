WATCH: Roman Reigns mocks Daniel Bryan during WrestleMania Backlash match

The main event of WrestleMania Backlash tonight saw Roman Reigns defend his Universal Championship against Cesaro.

In what was a brutal match with both the competitors taking each other to the limit, Roman Reigns ultimately defeated Cesaro and retained his Universal title.

Throughout the match, Reigns worked on Cesaro's arm, injuring it severely in multiple ways. During one moment when he had Cesaro's arm locked, the Tribal Chief hilariously mocked Daniel Bryan by saying, "DB, I got your boy here" to the camera.

He then went on to twist Cesaro's arm and again trolled Daniel Bryan by saying, "this is DB style" while laughing at the camera. You can see the moment in the GIF posted by WWE's Twitter account below.

A couple of weeks ago, Roman Reigns defeated Daniel Bryan on SmackDown and, as per the stipulation, banished the latter from the blue brand.

While fans expected the former WWE Champion to show up on either RAW or NXT, recent reports suggest Bryan's WWE contract has expired.

One can't completely deny the possibility of Daniel Bryan appearing for another wrestling promotion in the coming months. However, it is also possible that he's just taking some time off and will be back with WWE after a while.

As pointed out by @luchalibreonlin, Daniel Bryan has quietly been moved to the Alumni section on WWE's website. Hmmm... legit or work? pic.twitter.com/RHI5kiggD6 — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) May 2, 2021

What is next for Roman Reigns after WrestleMania Backlash?

Roman Reigns was at his best at WrestleMania Backlash and while Cesaro managed to take the Head of the Table to his absolute limit, that still wasn't enough to defeat him.

Following the match at WrestleMania Backlash, Jey Uso attacked Cesaro, and then Seth Rollins came out to lay a brutal beatdown on the Swiss Superman as well.

As for Roman Reigns, it is to be seen who will step up to him next. WWE has announced its next pay-per-view to be Hell in a Cell on June 20, 2021.

Last year, Reigns faced Jey Uso inside the Cell and defeated him. With the return of Jimmy Uso to SmackDown recently and him disrespecting the Tribal Chief, could we see Reigns teach him a lesson next month?

Comment down below and let us know who you would like to see Roman Reigns face inside the Hell in a Cell this year.