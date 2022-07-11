Watch: Roman Reigns imitated by young fan at live event

Over the past couple of years, Roman Reigns has garnered mixed reactions from fans, especially from those in the younger age groups.

After making history at WrestleMania 38, Reigns signed a new contract with WWE. It cited that he would make fewer appearances on televised shows and live events. Reigns will face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam with the Undisputed WWE Universal Title on the line. It will be his first title defense at a premium live event.

Both men have been feuding off and on for seven years. However, it seems their upcoming match will end their feud at The Greatest Party of the Summer. Lesnar made his intentions clear in challenging The Tribal Chief for his title.

During a recent live event, Reigns faced Drew McIntyre with his title on the line. During the match, a young fan imitated The Tribal Chief's signature gesture right before he hit a Spear on McIntyre.

Check out the video below:

Roman Reigns broke character to mock young fans at WWE Live Events

Since Roman Reigns has been portraying a heel, he has stayed true to his character when interacting with fans. While he doesn't bother with fans booing him, Reigns sometimes responds and interacts with fans, much to their surprise.

In May, Reigns broke character at another live event to have a hilarious interaction with a two-year-old. Another clip surfaced of a live event where Reigns was arguing with a 12-year-old fan at ringside.

Check out the clip below:

Gianni @GianniNJD



When I tell you I was CRYING



#WWETrenton @BRWrestling Roman Reigns and my 12 year old cousin Rocco had some serious beef last nightWhen I tell you I was CRYING Roman Reigns and my 12 year old cousin Rocco had some serious beef last night 😭😭😭😭When I tell you I was CRYING #WWETrenton @BRWrestling https://t.co/GkMMGG37uf

Roman Reigns' win at WrestleMania added a bullseye to his back. WWE Superstars are looking to make a name for themselves by dethroning him to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Last week on SmackDown, Money in the Bank winner Theory made Roman Reigns aware of his intentions for his championship match at SummerSlam.

We asked a released WWE Superstar if he's interested in an AEW run. Here is his answer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far