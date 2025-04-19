[WATCH] Roman Reigns and Jey Uso share wholesome moment after arriving for WrestleMania 41; the real-life Bloodline members seen together

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso were seen together after arriving at the Allegiant Stadium for WrestleMania 41. The real-life Bloodline members embraced in a wholesome moment and were photographed together.

Ad

Jey will open WrestleMania Saturday in his quest to become the new World Heavyweight Champion by dethroning Gunther. Meanwhile, Reigns will close the show in his 10th 'Mania main event. He will step into the ring with CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match.

On Instagram, WWE shared a video of Reigns and Jey embracing after arriving at the arena. The conversation between the OG Bloodline members was inaudible, but their moment together appeared wholesome.

Ad

Trending

Check out Reigns and Uso backstage before WrestleMania 41:

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Ad

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso have been through a lot over the last few years. The two were vital members of the OG Bloodline, with Jey being one of the first members to join the Reigns-led group.

In the past, he has unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship in his quest to win his first WWE World Championship. However, that goal could be fulfilled tonight when Jey steps into the ring with Gunther in hopes of ending The Ring General's first reign as World Heavyweight Champion.

Ad

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is set to walk down the aisle all by himself at WrestleMania 41 with Paul Heyman set to be in CM Punk's corner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More