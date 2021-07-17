Watch: Roman Reigns makes an obscene gesture to the live crowd during SmackDown

Universal Champion Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest heel in all of WWE right now. After years and years of forcefully pushing him as a babyface, Vince McMahon finally decided to give fans what they wanted for so long by turning Reigns heel last year. The decision has since been a masterstroke.

During his heel run, we have seen him cheat to win and even hit low blows to his opponents. However, this week on Friday Night SmackDown, The Tribal Chief went a step further.

This week's episode of SmackDown saw the return of live crowds to WWE weekly shows after nearly one and a half years. The opening match of the night was a six-man tag-team match as Roman Reigns teamed up with The Usos to take on Edge, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio. It was the heels who picked up the victory via a rollup on Rey Mysterio.

Following the match, Reigns attacked The Mysterios and Edge but The Rated-R Superstar hit the Universal Champion back with a spear. He then went on to lock Roman Reigns in a submission hold, forcing him to tap out.

A fan has captured a video of Reigns going backstage after his match tonight on SmackDown. As he was leaving, some fans chanted "you s**k" to him, which led to him flipping the bird to the crowd. You can watch the same in the tweet below.

Can't wait to do it again next month, Chief @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/cJAUnOJobI — 𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞 (@CHIEFRElGNS) July 17, 2021

Roman Reigns will defend his title against Edge at WWE Money in the Bank 2021

This coming Sunday at WWE Money in the Bank 2021, Roman Reigns is set to defend his title in a one-on-one match against WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The two have had a heated feud on SmackDown over the last few weeks. That said, Reigns is still the favorite to retain his title.

As for the Universal Champion's obscene gestures to the crowd on SmackDown, one has to wonder how Vince McMahon reacted to the same. It should be noted that Edge also used some cuss words during his backstage promo on SmackDown last night. These slightly non-PG moments surely add a lot of intensity to WWE programming.

