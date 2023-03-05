[WATCH] Roman Reigns repeatedly punches unconscious WWE Superstar at a live event

At tonight's WWE live event in Toronto, Roman Reigns savagely attacked Sami Zayn after picking up a big win in the main event.

Reigns and Zayn battled at Elimination Chamber 2023 and The Tribal Chief came out victorious that night. The duo met again at tonight's WWE live event in Toronto. Reigns won tonight as well, and will now head toward WrestleMania 39 to defend his title against Cody Rhodes.

After The Tribal Chief defeated Zayn, he took a shot at the live crowd and ended the speech by telling them to acknowledge him. Reigns then launched a brutal attack on an unconscious Zayn.

Check out the footage below:

It seems like Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn's feud has finally come to an end

After his second consecutive victory over Sami Zayn in a span of mere weeks, Roman Reigns is seemingly done with the former Bloodline member. The Tribal Chief will now focus on a much bigger task at hand, which is to put Cody Rhodes down at WrestleMania 39.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Rhodes and Reigns engaged in a passionate promo battle. The American Nightmare had the following to say to his WrestleMania opponent:

“For some, you have become this impossible mountain to climb, but that’s kind of my thing. ‘Really, if you think about it, he can’t be any more than Randy’s understudy. Here’s no way Cody will survive Stardust.’ Goalpost moved again. There’s no way that 10,000 people would pay to see me and my buddies little indie show. And ever since then, the goalposts have continuously moved and I consistently punch it through the uprights. So for everyone else, Roman Reigns might be impossible, just not for me.” [H/T Clutch Points]

Rhodes looks as focused as he's ever been ahead of his big match against Reigns at 'Mania. It remains to be seen if he manages to do what the likes of Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Edge couldn't.

Will Cody Rhodes defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania? What's in store for Sami Zayn at The Show of Shows?

